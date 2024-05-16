BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 22,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,358. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $11.79.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
