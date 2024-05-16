Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 910,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,028,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

A number of research firms have commented on AUPH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $823.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 154.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 77,594 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 138.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 32,137 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 214,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

