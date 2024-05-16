Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Up 4.7%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.41 and last traded at $19.30. 52,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 129,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TYRA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 3.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $34,815.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 431,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,677,895.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,728 shares of company stock worth $94,716. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $152,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

