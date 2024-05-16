Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Shares Up 66.7%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) shares rose 66.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 16,137,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,687% from the average daily volume of 426,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Lomiko Metals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of C$10.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.
Lomiko Metals Company Profile
Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.
