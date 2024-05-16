Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 4,522,019 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,823% from the average daily volume of 115,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$4.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Chad Williams acquired 1,631,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$97,860.00. Company insiders own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company's Thunder Bay Silver project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario. It also holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,479 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that comprises 3 claims covering an area of approximately 4,850 hectares located in Nunavut.

