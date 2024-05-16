StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,100 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 316,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on StealthGas

StealthGas Trading Up 2.0 %

GASS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 74,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.77. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of StealthGas

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of StealthGas by 0.6% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 2,520,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in StealthGas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.