Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading Up 5.5%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $12.97. Approximately 316,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 899,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LQDA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Liquidia Trading Up 3.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $973.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.24.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 207.15% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,360 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $121,888.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,057,441.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $136,890.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 488,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,536.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $121,888.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,057,441.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,444. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Liquidia by 610.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the third quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Further Reading

