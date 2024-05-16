Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Trading Down 4.3%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.69 and last traded at $33.69. Approximately 52,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 147,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Astec Industries Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $763.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.27 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.91%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Paul Norris bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,886 shares in the company, valued at $531,545.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 41,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

