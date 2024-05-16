iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 123,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 79,496 shares.The stock last traded at $77.10 and had previously closed at $77.12.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.22.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,468,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,629,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.