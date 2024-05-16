Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.96

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 104777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.