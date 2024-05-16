Short Interest in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Declines By 15.5%

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 64.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.36. 6,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,572. The company has a market capitalization of $260.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $38.70.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.71%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

