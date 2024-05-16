Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Hits New 1-Year High at $132.69

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.69 and last traded at $132.42, with a volume of 421053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.54 and a 200 day moving average of $103.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

