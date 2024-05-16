Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 903,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 708% from the previous session’s volume of 111,881 shares.The stock last traded at $17.83 and had previously closed at $18.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCAP shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $660.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 53.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Stories

