Research Analysts Set Expectations for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $253.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.58%.

XHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

XHR opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.64%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

