Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Achieves $57.97 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $57.97 million and $1.09 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,972,064,755 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

