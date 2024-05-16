SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. SoundThinking updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
SoundThinking Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. SoundThinking has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $27.75.
In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $33,398.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,131.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,296 shares of company stock worth $54,459. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.
