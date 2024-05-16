Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allstate in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $15.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.59.

Allstate Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ALL opened at $166.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.51. Allstate has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Allstate by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $344,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

