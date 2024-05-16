Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 52,995 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,995 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.67. 321,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1723 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

