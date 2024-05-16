Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,304 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.21. 41,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.