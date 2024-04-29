Banana Gun (BANANA) Price Tops $30.96

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for about $30.96 or 0.00049069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $80.30 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Banana Gun has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,220 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,592 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,230.04264639 with 2,593,602.2058961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 28.30632418 USD and is down -8.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,020,335.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars.

