Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 9,697 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,781,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,351,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,821,000 after buying an additional 460,104 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,034,000 after acquiring an additional 328,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 896.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 190,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 171,511 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.41. 1,043,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,874,920. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

