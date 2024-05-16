Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,444 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 2.00% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 818.5% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 85,971 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FAAR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,663. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

