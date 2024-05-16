Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solano Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $52.61. 67,888 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $633.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.