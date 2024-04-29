47,690 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,000. Fiserv makes up about 3.8% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 17.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Down 0.9 %

FI stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.