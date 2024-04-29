Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.71. Real Brokerage shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 61,764 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on REAX shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on REAX

Real Brokerage Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 105.23%. The company had revenue of $181.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Real Brokerage

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Real Brokerage stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of Real Brokerage at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Real Brokerage

(Get Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.