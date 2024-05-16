EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $0.80 on Top Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001232 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $905.25 million and approximately $116.95 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000879 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001298 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001257 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,126,088,405 coins and its circulating supply is 1,126,088,404 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.