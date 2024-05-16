Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Short Interest Update

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the April 15th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HMDPF traded up C$5.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$86.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1 year low of C$29.50 and a 1 year high of C$117.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.09.

Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.111 dividend. This is an increase from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hammond Power Solutions’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, and standard electrical transformers to the electrical and electronic industries.

