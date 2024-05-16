Short Interest in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Drops By 11.9%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,927,800 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 10,129,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,251.3 days.

Huaneng Power International Stock Performance

Shares of Huaneng Power International stock remained flat at $0.68 on Thursday. Huaneng Power International has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

About Huaneng Power International

Featured Articles

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops, constructs, operates, and manages power plants and related projects. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources.

