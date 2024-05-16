Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Asure Software (ASUR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) in the last few weeks:

5/16/2024 – Asure Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Asure Software had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Asure Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Asure Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Asure Software stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 113,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,228. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $196.95 million, a PE ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.71. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 166.1% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 52.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

