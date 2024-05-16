Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 0.2 %

HESAY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,427. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $174.59 and a fifty-two week high of $264.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.68 and its 200-day moving average is $227.93.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $2.3239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.26. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

