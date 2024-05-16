InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IPOOF remained flat at $1.68 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,177. The company has a market capitalization of $153.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.57. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Cuts Dividend

About InPlay Oil

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

