CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Down 3.4%

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $24.10. Approximately 240,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 964,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

CarGurus Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. CarGurus’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $378,448.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,756,259.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $238,526.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 168,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $378,448.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,756,259.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,793 shares of company stock worth $2,523,342 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,636 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CarGurus by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CarGurus by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in CarGurus by 73.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 28,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Further Reading

