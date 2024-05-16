Short Interest in Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Declines By 7.7%

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 531.0 days.

Heidelberg Materials Trading Up 14.6 %

OTCMKTS HLBZF traded up $14.57 on Thursday, hitting $114.50. 33 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.17. Heidelberg Materials has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

