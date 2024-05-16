Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.25. 1,136,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,227,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFI. UBS Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Gold Fields Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1717 per share. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

