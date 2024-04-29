Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Down to $85.00

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.00, but opened at $81.28. Astera Labs shares last traded at $82.06, with a volume of 517,739 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth $18,666,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at about $3,710,000. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $1,886,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

