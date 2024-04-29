Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Down to $85.00

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.00, but opened at $81.28. Astera Labs shares last traded at $82.06, with a volume of 517,739 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth $18,666,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at about $3,710,000. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $1,886,000.
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
