Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Price Target Cut to $1.70 by Analysts at Citigroup

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $2.50 to $1.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.48.

Shares of PSNY stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.31. 1,492,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 109.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 87.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 84,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 39,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

