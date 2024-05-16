HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Palatin Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Palatin Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. 67,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.86. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.65.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 445.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies
About Palatin Technologies
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
