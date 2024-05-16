HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. 67,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.86. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 445.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

About Palatin Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.29% of Palatin Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.