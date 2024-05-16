Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,503,783. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.37. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $470.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

