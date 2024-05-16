Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock traded up GBX 40 ($0.50) on Thursday, hitting GBX 740 ($9.29). 61,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,316. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 550 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 756 ($9.50). The stock has a market cap of £141.04 million, a P/E ratio of 540.15, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 683.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 676.96.

Insider Activity

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider Rachel Lawrence sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.73), for a total transaction of £40,643.60 ($51,046.97). In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider Rachel Lawrence sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.73), for a total transaction of £40,643.60 ($51,046.97). Also, insider David McCreadie purchased 2,880 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.72) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.20 ($25,103.24). Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

