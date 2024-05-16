Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Hess has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hess has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hess to earn $11.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Hess Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $156.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.24. Hess has a 1 year low of $124.27 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 2,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $375,173.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,443,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.08.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

