Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.6% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 47,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.1 %

ADI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,211. The firm has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.66.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

