Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Given New $2.50 Price Target at TD Cowen

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 236.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EOSE. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $5.67.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 19.8% during the first quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 181,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 41.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 50.0% during the first quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 96,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 32,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.