Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s current price.

DT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,053,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,676. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $107,765.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,067 shares of company stock worth $1,368,368 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

