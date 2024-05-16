Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $292.41. 23,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,257. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $211.10 and a twelve month high of $292.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

