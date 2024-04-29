SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Down to $7.87

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.87, but opened at $7.37. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 47,322,436 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

