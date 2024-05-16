H&T Group’s (HAT) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

H&T Group Price Performance

Shares of HAT traded up GBX 2.49 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 422.49 ($5.31). 45,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 14.66. H&T Group has a 1-year low of GBX 305 ($3.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 502.07 ($6.31). The stock has a market cap of £183.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 398.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 410.38.

Get H&T Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at H&T Group

In related news, insider Simon Walker acquired 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £19,988.95 ($25,105.44). Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About H&T Group

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.