Moran Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,547,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after acquiring an additional 335,004 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Schneider National by 44.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 987,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,337,000 after purchasing an additional 305,484 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after buying an additional 197,750 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schneider National by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 158,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Schneider National Stock Performance

SNDR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 24,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,191. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Schneider National Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.