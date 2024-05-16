765,228 Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 765,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,647,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $15,213,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $112,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVTY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.06. 77,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $131.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.43.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

RVTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

