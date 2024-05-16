Scotiabank Raises Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $112.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $109.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

FRT traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $101.71. 68,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $285,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

