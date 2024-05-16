Andrea L. Wong Sells 5,276 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of RBLX stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.46.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
